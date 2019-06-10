NMSU’s Gonzales named Baseball America All-American

New Mexico State baseball second baseman Nick Gonzales garnered another All-America Monday morning after earning Baseball America Second-Team All-America honors.

This is the second All-America nod for Gonzales in 2019 and seventh in his career. The last Aggie to earn Baseball America All-America accolades that wasn’t a freshman was the great Billy Becher in 2004.

Gonzales was recently named the NCBWA District 8 Player of the Year as well as a finalist for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award and received Collegiate Baseball First-Team All-America honors back in May. He was also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

His sophomore campaign saw him lead the Western Athletic Conference in batting average (.432), slugging percentage (.773), on-base percentage (.532) and sac flies (8). Meanwhile, the All-American was second in run scored (80), second in hits (95), second in total bases (170), second in walks (45), third in RBI (80), fourth in doubles (19), third in triples (4) and fourth in homers (16).

Nationally, Gonzales led the nation in batting average, third in slugging percentage, fourth in hits, fourth in runs, fifth in RBI, fifth in on-base percentage, sixth in total bases and eighth in sac flies.