NMSU women's basketball releases 2018-2019 schedule

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The four-time defending Western Athletic Conference champion New Mexico State women’s basketball team released its 2018-19 schedule that features 13 home games, 14 on the road and two at the Florida International Holiday Tournament in Miami.

Head coach Brooke Atkinson’s squad returns two starters and nine letterwinners from last year’s 18-13 team that captured the program’s fourth-consecutive WAC regular-season championship and a berth in the WNIT.

“We are very excited to announce our schedule for the 2018-19 season,” Atkinson said. “We have put together a very challenging schedule, home and away, that will help prepare us for WAC play. We are looking forward to seeing this veteran group in action.”

The Aggies open the season at the Pan American Center on Nov. 6, when they host UT Permian Basin. They then hit the road to take on Western Michigan (Nov. 11) and rival UTEP (Nov. 17). Afterwards, NM State returns home for two-straight games, matching up against Abilene Christian (Nov. 20) and Northern New Mexico (Nov. 26).

New Mexico State opens December at Battle of I-25 rival New Mexico (Dec. 1) before returning to the Pan Am for games against Denver (Dec. 11) and UNM (Dec. 15). The Aggies then hit the road for the rest of the month taking on Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Dec. 18) before heading to Miami for the FIU Holiday Tournament (Dec. 20-21). NM State wraps up the month, and its non-conference slate, in the Golden State where it takes on UC Riverside (Dec. 28) and UC Santa Barbara (Dec. 30).

Then, it’s on to conference play as the Aggies host WAC-newcomer California Baptist to start their title defense on Jan. 3. After the conference opener, NM State travels to Grand Canyon (Jan. 10) and CSU Bakersfield (Jan. 12). New Mexico State then plays a three-game homestand against Seattle U (Jan. 17), Utah Valley (Jan. 19) and UT Rio Grande Valley (Jan. 26) before a road contest at Kansas City (Jan. 31).

The Aggies stay on the road to open February when they take on Chicago State (Feb. 2). Two home-games await NM State against CSU Bakersfield (Feb. 7) and GCU (Feb. 9) before another trip, visiting UVU (Feb. 14), Seattle U (Feb. 16) and UTRGV (Feb. 23).

New Mexico State’s final two home games feature Kansas City on Feb. 28 and Chicago State (March 2). The Aggies then finish their season on the road against California Baptist (March 9) before the WAC Tournament gets underway in Las Vegas on March 14.

NM State returns Brooke Salas who currently sits at 14th all-time in the Aggie record books with 1,294 points. Salas was named WAC Player of the Year following the 2017-18 campaign while also earning WAC All-Defensive Team honors. As a junior, Salas led the Aggies in scoring (19.1 ppg), rebounding (7.7 rpg), steals (68) and blocks (56). She also became the 23rd Aggie to join the 1,000 point club in a home win against Chicago State on Jan. 3, 2018. Salas notched seven double-doubles while also leading the WAC with a .835 free throw shooting clip.

Junior Gia Pack finished 2017-18 as New Mexico State’s second leading scorer at 16.0 ppg and was named First-Team All-WAC as well as to the WAC All-Tournament team. She was also second on the team in rebounding (7.6 rpg).

Atkinson also added First-Team NJCAA All-American Adenike Aderinto to bolster the 2018-19 squad. Aderinto averaged 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds while pulling down 21 double-doubles as a sophomore at South Georgia Tech. She helped lead the Lady Jets to their fourth appearance in the NJCAA national tournament in five years.