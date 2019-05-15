NMSU, UAB to play home-and-home series

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State football team and the UAB have signed a home-and-home series for the 2020 and 2025 seasons Director of Athletics Mario Moccia announced.

THIS JUST IN | Aggies and UAB ink home and home series beginning in 2020!



MORE: https://t.co/SNMjcmScbb#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/emHqsxPhzT — NM State Football (@NMStateFootball) May 14, 2019

The first meeting between the Aggies and Blazers is scheduled for Sept. 3, 2020, at Legion Field. UAB then makes the return trip to Aggie Memorial Stadium in 2025 for a Sept. 6 battle. NM State and UAB’s meeting in 2020 will be the first time both programs take the field against one another.

New Mexico State is set to open its 2019 schedule with a pair of road contests. The Aggies kick-off the 2019 season in Pullman, Wash., against Washington State (Aug. 31) followed by the defending National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 7.