NMSU to host Dixie State in 2021

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State football team and Dixie State have inked a deal for a battle on the gridiron in Las Cruces at Aggie Memorial Stadium in 2021 Director of Athletics Mario Moccia announced.

The Aggies and Blazers are scheduled to face off at Aggie Memorial Stadium on October 16 and will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Dixie State recently announced its move to the Division I ranks and will join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) beginning in the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, the football team will compete as an FCS Independent.

New Mexico State is set to open its 2019 schedule with a pair of road contests. The Aggies kick-off the 2019 season in Pullman, Wash., against Washington State (Aug. 31) followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 7.

