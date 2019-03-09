NMSU to close regular season at CBU

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State women’s basketball team wraps up the regular season with a trip to the Golden State when it visits California Baptist on Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. (MT) in Riverside, Calif.

Where to Watch

The Aggies’ matchup with the Lancers is set to stream live on the WAC Digital Network .

Follow Along

Fans can keep up with all of Saturday’s action via live stats from Stretch Internet .

Rankings Watch

While averaging a double-double, Brooke Salas also ranks in the top-20 nationally in a number of categories, through games on March 6. She ranks 11th in double-doubles (18), 12th in defensive rebounds per game (8.0), 17th in rebounds (315) and 13th in rebounds per game (11.3).

Strive for Five

Following New Mexico State’s win over Kansas City on Feb. 28, the Aggies clinched their fifth-straight WAC regular-season championship. Since the 2014-15 season, NM State is 65-6 in WAC play including a 35-1 record at home. The Aggies haven’t lost a conference game at the Pan American Center since the final game of the 2015-16 season against UT Rio Grande Valley on March 5, 2016, a streak of three years and 26 games. NM State joined Louisiana Tech as the only two programs in WAC history to win five-consecutive championships as the Lady Techsters won five in a row from 2001-06.

Streakin’

New Mexico State’s current 13 game winning streak is the fourth-longest streak in program history and the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Aggies have had a win streak of 10 or more games. Take a peek at the top eight.

2016-17: 17, Lost vs. Stanford& (72-64)

2015-16: 15, Lost to UTRGV* (66-55)

1987-88: 15, lost at #11 Washington& (99-74)

2018-19: 13!

2014-15: 12, Lost at CSU Bakersfield* (82-78)

1976-77: 12, Lost to Weber State* (61-58)

1987-88: 11, Lost at Pepperdine (77-73)

1986-87: 11, Lost at Utah* (77-63)

!Denotes active streak

*Denotes conference game

&Denotes NCAA Tournament

A Look at the Lancers

California Baptist enters Saturday’s game in second place in the WAC standings with a 17-10 overall record and a 10-4 mark in league play. CBU is also riding an eight-game winning streak. The last time the two sides met, the Aggies won 76-69 behind a career-high 21 points from Stabresa McDaniel on Jan. 3, in the Pan American Center.

The Lancers are led by Britney Thomas, the daughter of former Aggie great Vicki Evans, who averages a double-double with 16.1 points per game and 11.4 rebounds. Ane Olaete and Delacy Brown also average double-figure points, averaging 11.4 and 10.6 respectively.

CBU boasts the WAC’s top offense as it leads the league in a number of offensive categories. California Baptist leads the conference in scoring offense (80.4), scoring margin (+13.9), field goal percentage (.434), field goal defense (.367) and three-point field goal percentage (.338).

Last Time Out

The Aggies faced off against Kansas City and Chicago State in a pair of WAC home games with a chance to clinch its fifth-consecutive WAC regular-season championship.

After trailing for most of the game against Kansas City, the Aggies outscored the Roos 22-4 in the fourth quarter to erase a 12-point deficit and win 68-61. Gia Pack scored 18 points to go with 12 rebounds and seven assists and Brooke Salas recorded her 18th double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

NM State trailed Chicago State at the end of the first quarter on senior day but cruised from there, picking up a 77-55 win. Pack finished just one assist shy of a triple-double with 16 points, 11 boards and nine assists. Stabresa McDaniel scored 20 on 9-10 shooting from the field, the sixth-best shooting performance in NM State history.

Up Next

New Mexico State heads to Las Vegas for the WAC Tournament beginning with a quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, March 13, at 1 p.m. (MT).