LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- For the first time in a decade, the New Mexico State women’s rodeo team placed in the top 10 at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming.

On the men’s team, graduate student Dylan Riggins qualified for the championship round in bareback riding and ranked 12th in the nation.

There will be a two-hour delayed broadcast of the competition airing on ESPN.