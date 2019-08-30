NMSU releases 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Through the course of the summer, bits and pieces of New Mexico State’s 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule has leaked out. The Aggies released their schedule in its entirety on Thursday and it features a host of Power 5 programs.

NMSU will open the season Tuesday, November 5 against Western New Mexico. The Aggies will play home-and-home series against UTEP and New Mexico. They will play road games at Washington State and Mississippi State.

“We actually have at least three Power 5 teams away from home as the schedule sits,” said head coach Chris Jans. “We have an opportunity for a fourth in the Cayman Islands Tournament. We like to give our players those opportunities to play against the Power 5 type teams. It’s also a way for us to move the needle on a more national type scale.”

The Aggies have officially began working out as a team as part of their offseason workout program.