LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On the same day Jerry Kill stepped down from the New Mexico State football head coaching position, star quarterback Diego Pavia announced he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday.

I LOVE YOU COACH KILL❤️



Forever changed my life https://t.co/wjI8D5ioy1 — Diego Pavia (@diegopavia02) December 23, 2023

Pavia made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday after the news of Kill’s departure from NMSU.

ALL LOVE AGGIE NATION ❤️‼️ pic.twitter.com/bJqA1UTMWA — Diego Pavia (@diegopavia02) December 24, 2023

Pavia was the 2023 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. Pavia was instrumental to New Mexico State’s ten-win season this past season. The product out of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed for 2,973 yards, completing 60.4 percent of his passes, rushed for 923 yards on 176 attempts, and recorded 33 total touchdowns (26 passing TD, 7 rushing TD).

As of Saturday night, Pavia announced that he received an offer from Nevada.

There is a chance Pavia can come back to New Mexico State just like wide receiver Trent Hudson did. If Pavia decides to not return and take his talents elsewhere, that would be a huge loss for a team that is already looking way different for the 2024 season.