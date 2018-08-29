Sports

NMSU forward McCants out 4-6 months with foot injury

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 10:19 PM MST

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 10:19 PM MST

NMSU forward McCants out 4-6 months with foot injury

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - New Mexico State could be without one of their top returning players in 2018-2019. According to NMSU head coach Chris Jans, sophomore forward Johnny McCants could be sidelined until January with a foot injury.

"It's a lisfranc fracture to the bone and tendon," said McCants. "Recovery looks to be from four-six months."

McCants, who played his high school basketball at Oñate in Las Cruces, tells KTSM he will play the waiting game when it comes to applying for a medical hardship. That decision will come down to the actual recovery time.

McCants averaged 4.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season for the Aggies.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected