NMSU forward McCants out 4-6 months with foot injury

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - New Mexico State could be without one of their top returning players in 2018-2019. According to NMSU head coach Chris Jans, sophomore forward Johnny McCants could be sidelined until January with a foot injury.

"It's a lisfranc fracture to the bone and tendon," said McCants. "Recovery looks to be from four-six months."

McCants, who played his high school basketball at Oñate in Las Cruces, tells KTSM he will play the waiting game when it comes to applying for a medical hardship. That decision will come down to the actual recovery time.

McCants averaged 4.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season for the Aggies.