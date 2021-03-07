NMSU football finishes spring season with 36-29 win over Dixie State

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The New Mexico State football team finished its historical spring season Sunday night with a 36-29 win over FCS team Dixie State.

As KTSM Sports previously reported, NMSU had to play its two-game season at the Sun Bowl in El Paso because they can’t play in their home state due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dixie State started things off, getting on the board first. Dixie State’s Quali Conley rushed 57-yards into the end zone to put the Trailblazers up 7-nothing.

The Aggies followed with a field goal but they were looking for touchdown at this point before the end of the first half. Weston Eget threw for 12 yards to Andre Bodison for a touchdown to put the score 14-10 at halftime.

In the second half, NMSU in the third quarter had a rushing touchdown by Jonah Johnson, giving the Aggies the lead for the first time in the game, 17-14.

In the fourth quarter, the Aggies were up 29-21, but then Dixie State putting on pressure, a 75-yard pass from Kody Wilstead to Conley, leaving him to do the rest and get the touchdown. The Trailblazers then went for the 2-point conversion and tied up the game 29-29.

In the remaining 26 seconds of the game, NMSU with the ball, Juwan Price would then rush it in 13 yards to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown for the Aggies.

Head coach Doug Martin said this mini season was beneficial to the team ahead of the fall season.

“It was huge for us to get to play this spring because we missed all last spring and all fall and not only games but no practice at all so we had over 450 days where we didn’t do any football.” Martin said.” “If we had not played the games this spring we would’ve only had 15 days of spring practice and that wouldn’t have been near enough to get us to where we need to be.”