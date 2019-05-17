NMSU falls into three-way tie for first place in WAC with loss to CBU Video

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State baseball team opened up its final regular season series of 2019 against Western Athletic Conference opponent California Baptist on Thursday night at Presley Askew Field. After allowing multiple runs in the first and fifth innings, the Aggies could not rally late and fell to the Lancers 5-3.

FINAL | We drop the series opener to CBU 5-3#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/03HYBCsCjs — NM State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) May 17, 2019

Scoring for California Baptist (34-19, 18-7 WAC) opened in the top of the first to put NM State (36-14, 18-7 WAC) behind early. The Lancers got a pair of runners on before a walk loaded the bases with one out. In the next at-bat, a single up the middle plated the first two runs of the game for the opposition. Two batters later, a single to right field brought home a man from second and the Aggies fell behind 3-0 at the end of the first frame.

After leaving two runners on base in the bottom of the first, NM State put up its first tally in the second inning. Two outs were on the board before an Eric Mingus hit by pitch and a Braden Williams base on balls put a runner in scoring position. Logan Bottrell then stepped to the plate and laced a base knock to left that scored one run to put the deficit for the Crimson & White at 3-1.

Each side was held scoreless over the next two innings before CBU added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. A walk opened the frame for the Lancers before the opposition’s number three hitter dug in the box and hit a two-run home run to left center putting the NM State behind 5-1 at the end of the inning.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, the Aggies looked to cut into the Lancers lead. Logan Ehnes led off the frame with a double up the middle and then stole third to move 90 feet from home plate. The next two batters were walked to load the bases. Williams proceeded to send a base knock through the right side that brought in both runners and the Aggie deficit stood at 5-3.

In the seventh inning, each squad loaded the bases looking to add to the board. However, each reliever was able to get out of the jam and hold the score. The Crimson & White continued to threaten over the final two innings, but could not mount a comeback and fell in the series opener to CBU, 5-3.

The New Mexico State baseball team looks to bounce back and maintain first-place in the Western Athletic Conference with a game tow showdown versus California Baptist on Friday, May 17, at 2:05 p.m. MT on Presley Askew Field.