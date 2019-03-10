NMSU can’t contain No. 21 James Madison

New Mexico State softball took on No. 21 James Madison in a contest at Farrington Stadium as a part of the ASU Invitational on Saturday. The Aggies fell to the Dukes 2-0 with Samaria Diaz throwing a complete game.

NM State (9-10) battled against JMU (10-5) with each team posting a pair of scoreless innings to start the game. In the bottom of the third, Aggie starter Diaz struggles with two outs, allowing a single before a hit batter and a walk loaded the bases. The junior gave up a second-straight walk, bringing in a run for the Dukes before a fielder’s choice ended the frame.

Following the misstep, the junior pitched a scoreless fourth but allowed a solo home run in the fifth, doubling the NM State deficit. Diaz allowed a single to the next batter but a strikeout and a groundout concluded James Madison’s at bat.

Down to their last six outs, the Crimson and White looked to rally with just two runners reaching in the first five frames. Each of the NM State batters went down in order and New Mexico State fell to the Dukes 2-0

Diaz pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits in her 6.0 innings of work. The junior also posted four walks and five strikeouts. Mya Felder accounted for the only hit for the team, a single in the first. Victoria Castro picked up the lone walk for the squad in the fourth.

NM State continues the day with a contest against South Dakota. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. MT.