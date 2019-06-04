NM State baseball coach Brian Green hired by Washington State University Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - KTSM has confirmed that New Mexico State baseball coach Brian Green has been hired for the same position at Washington State.

Green led the Aggies to a WAC regular-season title in 2019, and to the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

The news was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com.

Green told KTSM that coaching in the Pac-12 is a dream come true and one of the only opportunities that could've persuaded him to leave Las Cruces. He was also tantalized by the chance to rebuild the Cougars' program, in the same fashion that he built NM State from the ground up.

New @Cougbaseball coach Brian Green told me in March that it would take a Pac-12 or an SEC school to get him to leave NM State. He had no intentions of leaving Las Cruces, but when Washington State called, it was too good to pass up. @bbgreens5 said today it's a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/kcKaKaXd77 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 3, 2019

"We were very comfortable. We were looking forward to the hitting facility coming into New Mexico State," Green said. "Then Washington State called and it's a dream come true. It's an opportunity to prove that we can turn things around again."

A source told KTSM on Monday that Green was handed a five-year contract that will pay him around $315,000 annually. Green was making about $115,000 per year at New Mexico State, so the opportunity to coach in the Pac-12 and also triple his salary was too good to pass up.

Washington State is also in the process of building a $10 million baseball facility, something that could help lure recruits to Pullman.

"They've got a lot of history and a lot of community support," Green said. "The timing is right. It's a great challenge and I love challenges."

Here's @bbgreens5 on the similarities between @Cougbaseball now and the @NMStateBaseball team he took over five years ago. Green loves the idea and the challenge of building a program from the ground up. pic.twitter.com/nTs9OzCHZj — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 3, 2019

Washington State had been looking to hire a new coach since it "parted ways" with Marty Lees prior to the season ending.

NMSU made the postseason only three times prior to Green's arrival. They made the NCAA Tournament in 2018 after winning 40 games and shared the WAC regular season title with Cal Baptist and UTRGV in 2019.

NM State athletic director Mario Moccia told KTSM that replacing Green would immediately become the athletic department's number one priority, but no timetable for a replacement had been set.