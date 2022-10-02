EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School had the top two boys runners at the Mayfield Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Las Cruces.

Corbin Coombs was the overall boys winner with a time of 15 minutes, 57.57 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. Teammate Jeron Wisner was second (16:10.57), and Jake Medina was sixth (17:12.51).

Organ Mountain was missing three of its varsity boys runners because of fall break and didn’t have enough runners to score as a team.

Alamogordo was the boys team winner (28), while Centennial was second (58). Centennial was led by Eaven Rogers, who took fourth place (16:35.67).

In the girls competition, Alamogordo High’s Ellary Battle was the individual winner (18:16.26).

Mayfield’s Layla Lazarin was second (20:52.28), and Centennial’s Ava Dickensheets was third (21:10.24).

Organ Mountain’s Wren Hofacket was fourth (21:13.18) and teammate Sydnee Jimenez was seventh (21:22.35).

Alamogordo was the girls team champion (52) and Organ Mountain took second (55).