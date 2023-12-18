LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team will begin a two-game road swing on Tuesday when it takes on Stephen F. Austin at William R. Johnson Coliseum in Nacogdoches, Texas.

New Mexico State (5-7, 0-0 CUSA) is coming off a 73-72 loss to New Mexico in the second Rio Grande Rivalry meeting of the 2023-24 season on Friday. Jaylin Jackson-Posey led NMSU in scoring that contest with a career-high 22 points. New Mexico State is 2-3 in the last five contests. NMSU’s last win over a division one opponent came on Nov. 18 in a 76-71 victory over Northern Colorado at the Pan American Center. NMSU’s leading scorers are Femi Odukale (12.3 PPG); Christian Cook (10.9 PPG), and Jackson-Posey (10.0 PPG).

Stephen F. Austin (5-5, 1-1 WAC) heads into Tuesday’s game on a two-game losing streak. The Lumberjacks are coming off a 78-70 loss to Wyoming, a team that will play in the upcoming Don Haskins Basketball Invitational, on Dec. 9. Sadaidriene Hall leads SFA in scoring as he is averaging 10.6 points per game so far this season. He’s the only player on SFA’s roster averaging double figures in the scoring category. Stephen F. Austin’s PRESSU defense is currently ranked 7th in the NCAA for turnovers forced per game. The ‘Jacks are currently forcing 18.10 turnovers a game.

This will be the first matchup between the Aggies and Lumberjacks since New Mexico State transitioned from the Western Athletic Conference to Conference USA. The last time the two met, the Aggies won 73-67 over the ‘Jacks on February 1st, 2023, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

New Mexico State and SFA go head-to-head on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will stream on ESPN+.