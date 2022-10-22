LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After the tragic death of San Jose State football player Camdan McWright on Friday, New Mexico State’s game vs. the Spartans was postponed.

The game was scheduled to be New Mexico State’s homecoming game. Activities like the parade and tailgating were still held on Saturday in the lead up to a short program with the team at Aggie Memorial Stadium which started at 4:00 p.m., which was the original scheduled kickoff time.

After the NMSU band performance and the presentation of the distinguished alumni and homecoming court, the New Mexico State football team took the field. Instead of playing a game, the Aggies signed autographs and spent time with the Aggie faithful in attendance.

It’s always great to spend time with the best fans in the country. We love you, Aggie Nation. #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/UgCgvWWw6q — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) October 22, 2022

The tragic death of San Jose State’s Camdan McWright is one that is being felt across the college football world.

“It puts football in perspective. There is a lot more important things than football,” said NM State head coach Jerry Kill. “I just feel sorry for their whole football family.”

Kill had a conversation with his team after the decision to postpone the game came down on Friday.

“I think they were in shock and not about playing but about the kid [Camdan McWright],” said Kill. “I explained to them that I’ve been through that situation before. I said that there are more important things than football and if we were in the same situation, we wouldn’t play.”

No immediate make-up date has been announced for the contest. NMSU’s next game is slated for Oct. 29 at UMass.