ST. GEORGE, Utah – The offense remained hot for the Aggies but a seven run outburst was not enough on Sunday. NM State fell by a score of 10-7 to Utah Tech in St. George to wrap up the three-game conference series.



Offense was abundant over the first two innings. NM State and Utah Tech combined for nine runs over the first two frames with the Trailblazers leading 6-3 early. NM State pushed three runs across in the third inning, powered by an RBI single from Hunter Antillon . Mitch Namie continued his monster week by plating two more runs after putting a ball back through the middle.



Tyler Hoeft was chased from his Sunday start after recording just two outs. Hoeft was charged with all five first inning runs for Utah Tech, just one of which was earned. After Saul Soto replaced Hoeft, he too lasted just two-thirds of an inning before giving way to Hayden Johns in the bottom of the second.



In the third inning, Logan Gallina would get a run back for NM State when he roped a single to left-center, scoring Kevin Jimenez . Following the early slugfest, the Aggies and Trailblazers would eventually settle into a groove and remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth. In that frame, Utah Tech would lift two solo home runs to push its lead back to four.



Nick Gore would lift a sacrifice fly to right field as a pinch-hitter to get the Aggies back within four but NM State could not further the offensive attack.



After Utah Tech pushed a run across in the seventh, Damone Hale had an answer of his own in the eighth. Entering as a pinch-hitter, Hale lifted a 3-2 pitch to center field for a two-run home run – His first home run as an Aggie.



The Aggies will be back in action in the Land of Enchantment on Tuesday. NM State will make the trip up I-25 to Albuquerque to square off with New Mexico. First pitch will be thrown at 6:00 p.m. MT in Albuquerque in the first of four midweek matchups between the Aggies and Lobos.



Quick Hits

NM State used six pitchers in the Sunday contest with Hayden Johns and Matthew Maloney each working at least 2.0 innings in relief.

and each working at least 2.0 innings in relief. Johns’ 2.1 innings marked a career-long and his four strikeouts also marked a new career-high

The Aggies will travel to Albuquerque to square off with New Mexico on Tuesday.

Damone Hale’s pinch-hit home run was his first long ball as an Aggie

pinch-hit home run was his first long ball as an Aggie NM State falls to 1-5 in conference play

Christian Perez drew a career-high three walks on Sunday

drew a career-high three walks on Sunday After being hit by two pitches on Sunday, Logan Gallina matched his career-high