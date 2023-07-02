PITTSBURGH (KTSM) – After a slow start to his Major League Baseball career, former New Mexico State baseball star Nick Gonzales is getting into a rhythm at the plate for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Gonzales hit his second career home run in the bottom of the second inning in the Pirates’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sunday. Gonzo’s two-run shot was a 414-foot bomb to centerfield, the same exact part of PNC Park that Gonzales hit his first career MLB homer on June 27.

Second big league homer for the former New Mexico State baseball star. https://t.co/A4JnpQqmz5 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) July 2, 2023

Gonzales would finish the day going 2-for-4 at the plate in the Pirates’ 6-3 loss to the Brewers.

As I wrote earlier, Gonzales looks to be getting comfortable with the Pirates after a sluggish start to his Major League Baseball career. In Gonzales’ first three MLB games, he went 0-for-8 and struck out four times.

Since then, Gonzales has been on a tear the last six games, as he’s gone 6-for-19, which adds up to a batting average of .316, with two homers and seven runs batted in.

The Pirates will begin a four-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers starting on Tuesday.