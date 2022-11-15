HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) —Burges High School product Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and No. 25 UConn beat Buffalo 84-64 on Tuesday night.

Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0).

It was the 12th triple-double in UConn history and the first since Daniel Hamilton’s 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on Dec. 23, 2015 against Central Connecticut State.

“I feel pretty good about getting my teammates involved and getting on the glass,” said Newton, a senior transfer from East Carolina. “It wasn’t just me, it was a collective group.”

Armoni Foster led the Bulls (1-2) with 11 points.

The Huskies were missing two injured starters (Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson), and preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo got into foul trouble, but the newly acquired veterans in its backcourt brought UConn to life.

Calcaterra transferred from San Diego and Alleyne from Virginia Tech.

“You’re missing two of your best players … the best player in the league and your best player had an off-game that your not going to get from him very often,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “Usually, that’s a recipe for losing and the depth showed up.”

Sanogo, who averaged 23 points in UConn’s first two games, scored a season-low 11 points. He picked up his third foul less than a minute into the second half with UConn leading 44-28. When he returned, the Huskies’ lead had grown to 63-39.