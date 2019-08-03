New Mexico State opens fall camp with Adkins leading the way

New Mexico State began fall practices on Friday night inside Aggie Memorial Stadium, kickstarting a month of preparations for the season opener at Washington State.

The Aggies are coming off a disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2018, in which they had as high of expectations as any NM State team ever, after winning a bowl game in 2017.

NM State was humbled by last season, but return hungry in 2019. They’ve got a true leader in sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins, who head coach Doug Martin thinks could be special in his second season at the helm.

Martin has coached multiple NFL players, including reigning Super Bowl MVP, Julian Edelman. Martin coached the New England Patriots wide receiver at Kent State and compared what he has now in Adkins to Edelman before the Aggies began fall camp.

“The thing that’s intriguing about Josh is, with the exception of Julian Edelman, he might be the best leader i’ve ever been around,” Martin said. “He really has this team, not only the offense, but this team in his hands right now. This team knows he’s the leader and they have a lot of respect for him. Your job as a coach becomes a lot easier when you have a quarterback like that. We’ve got to keep him healthy and help him progress and then we can be a good football team.”

Adkins threw for over 2,500 yards and 13 touchdowns after becoming the starter in week five against UTEP. The Aggies think that with a full offseason as the starter under his belt, Adkins could be primed for a special season.

NM State opens the season on August 31 at Washington State.