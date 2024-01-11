MIAMI, Florida – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team suffered a 77-67 loss to Florida International (FIU) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday.

FIU made 54.2% of its three pointers as it knocked down 13 three pointers on 24 attempts in the game. FIU also shot 47.6% from the floor and 75% from the free throw line, making 24 of 32 shots from the charity stripe. Javaun Hawkins led FIU in scoring with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor, with five of those made shots being three pointers. Dashon Gittens had 17 points and Arturo Dean scored 11 points.

NMSU was led by Femi Odukale, who scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor before he fouled out with less than a minute to go in the contest. Tanahj Pettway was the only other Aggie to finish the night with double figures in the scoring category as he recorded 14 points. NMSU shot 40.7% from the floor, 31.8% from three, and 80% from the free throw line in the contest against FIU.

Despite FIU’s hot shooting start to the contest, where it knocked down 50% of its shots from the floor and made ten three-pointers in the first half, NMSU was down 38-30 at halftime.

In the second half, FIU was still on a roll as the Panthers built a 57-40 lead, its biggest lead of the game, with 12:10 to go in the game.

After that point, New Mexico State outscored FIU, 23-8 in the next 8 minutes, 10 seconds to cut its deficit down to two points and make it a 65-63 ball game with four minutes left in the contest.

After that, FIU would hold onto the lead, outscoring NMSU 12-4 in the last four minutes of the game, to secure a 77-67 win over NMSU.

UP NEXT

FIU improved to 6-11 and 1-1 in Conference USA play. The Panthers will host UTEP in a CUSA contest on Saturday.

New Mexico State fell to 7-10 on the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play. The Aggies will be back in action in a week when it hosts WKU next Thursday at the Pan American Center.