Field of 68 set, NCAA Tournament to tip-off Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Selection Sunday has come and gone and the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has spoken. The field of 68 is set and college basketball fans across the country are filling out their brackets.

You can click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF in a new window.

This year’s NCAA Tournament will be held entirely in Indiana due to the pandemic. The First Four will tip-off on Thursday and the First Round of the tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday. The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 3 and the national championship game will be played on Monday, April 5.