Field of 68 set, NCAA Tournament to tip-off Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Selection Sunday has come and gone and the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has spoken. The field of 68 is set and college basketball fans across the country are filling out their brackets.

This year’s NCAA Tournament will be held entirely in Indiana due to the pandemic. The First Four will tip-off on Thursday and the First Round of the tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday. The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 3 and the national championship game will be played on Monday, April 5.

ROUNDDATESLOCATIONS
Selection SundaySunday, March 14 
First FourThursday, March 18Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
First RoundFriday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Second RoundSunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite EightMonday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30Lucas Oil Stadium
Final FourSaturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5Lucas Oil Stadium

