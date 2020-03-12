Conference USA, WAC basketball tournaments canceled as a precaution against coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Western Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournament is officially canceled and Conference USA is reportedly going to do the same.

The WAC released a statement on Twitter and Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported a source told him C-USA will be canceling its tournament.

Conference-USA has cancelled its conference tournament, per a league official. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2020

UTEP and NMSU athletes were at the tournament. The NMSU men’s team was the No. 1 seed in the WAC tournament, while the UTEP women were scheduled to play a quarterfinal game later Thursday.

“We are disappointed to have our season come to an end, but we support the decision of the conference office to cancel the remainder of the tournament,” said UTEP women’s basketball coach Kevin Baker. “There are things that are bigger than basketball, and our number one concern is the health and well-being of everyone.”

Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.