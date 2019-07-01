Wimbledon Glance: Barty makes debut as No. 1

Kevin Anderson made it to the finals of Wimbledon last year, losing in straight sets to Novak Djokovic in his second grand slam final. He's back this year, and tells PodcastOne Sports Now that the experience he gained in the final match should help him as he tries to find his way back there again.

The South African tells co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg that he draws strength from last year's run, where he came from behind to beat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals and then take a six-hour, 36-minute semifinal from John Isner that was the second longest match in Wimbledon history.