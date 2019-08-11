Van Dam seals place in Europe’s Solheim Cup team

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands will make her Solheim Cup debut in September after sealing her place with a top-10 finish in the Ladies Scottish Open.

The eight automatic qualifiers for Europe’s team to face the United States at Gleneagles were decided on Sunday — five from the world rankings and three from points earned during the qualifying period.

Van Dam began the week in the last of those three places but made certain of her spot with a tie for sixth at The Renaissance Club, where South Korea’s Mi Jung Hur earned a four-stroke victory.

The 23-year-old Van Dam is joined in the team by Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist, with captain Catriona Matthew naming her four wild cards on Monday.

The Americans are seeking a third straight victory in the biennial event and have won 10 of the previous 15 editions. However, Europe has won both times the event has been staged in Scotland, at Dalmahoy in 1992 and Loch Lomond in 2000.

