The Latest: Mississippi pauses football activities thru Wed

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Mississippi has paused football team activities until at least next Wednesday because of new COVID-19 cases.

The school announced that the team had “a few new positive COVID-19 cases being identified each day.”

“This seven-day suspension is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety,” the school said, adding that it had consulted with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The Rebels are off this weekend but have games to make up, if possible, against LSU and Texas A&M either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19. Ole Miss will work with the Southeastern Conference to determine the effects of the pause on those games.

The Cleveland Browns got two more players back from the COVID-19 list, activating starting linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive end Joe Jackson on Friday.

Earlier this week, the team activated star defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed the past two games after getting sick. Garrett has practiced this week and will make his return on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Garrett has 9 ½ sacks, including four strip sacks. Before he was sidelined the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 was playing as well as any defender in the NFL.

Takitaki was placed on the COVID list on Nov. 25. He missed last week’s game against the Jaguars. A week earlier, he scored his first career touchdown with a 50-yard interception return.

Jackson has appeared in three games and made five tackles. He was placed on the COVID-19 list Nov. 24.

