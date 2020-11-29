Hinton promoted with all 4 Denver QBs out

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

With their four quarterbacks all out, the Denver Broncos have promoted rookie receiver Kendall Hinton from their practice squad Sunday to play QB against the New Orleans Saints.

Starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts with No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel on Wednesday, the day before Driskel tested positive for COVID-19.

Hinton played quarterback for three years in college before switching to wide receiver last year.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is active against New Orleans after being limited during the week.

The Saints juggled their offensive line with Nick Easton starting at left guard for Andrus Peat (concussion) and James Hurst starting at left tackle for Terron Armstead.

Tight end Tyler Higbee is active for the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against San Francisco after being limited all week in practice with an elbow injury. Rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis is inactive for the Rams with a persistent knee injury, and new linebacker Derek Rivers is inactive after being claimed off waivers from New England last week.

The 49ers have several players back in their lineup, including cornerback Richard Sherman, offensive tackle Trent Williams and leading rusher Raheem Mostert. Starting right guard Tom Compton is out with a concussion.

Kansas City receiver Sammy Watkins is active against Tampa Bay after being sidelined since Week 5 with a hamstring injury. For the Buccaneers, guard Ali Marpet returns to lineup after missing three games because of a concussion. Tackle Donovan Smith is active after not practicing all week and being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

NEW ORLEANS-DENVER

Saints: WR Deonte Harris, OL Andrus Peat, RB Ty Montgomery, QB Trevor Siemian, CB Ken Crawley, TE Garrett Griffin, DT Malcolm Roach.

Broncos: CB Kevin Tolliver II, S Trey Marshall, LB Mark Barron, G Netane Muti.

SAN FRANCISCO-LA RAMS

49ers: CB Akhello Witherspoon, CB K’Waun Williams, RB Tevin Coleman, S Chris Edwards, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, G Tom Compton.

Rams: RB Raymond Calais, LB Terrell Lewis, C Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, LB Derek Rivers.

KANSAS CITY-TAMPA BAY

Chiefs: CB BoPete Keyes, LB Darius Harris, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders.

Buccaneers: LB Jack Cichy, CB Jamel Dean, QB Ryan Griffin, TE Tanner Hudson, G John Molchon, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

MIAMI-NY JETS

Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Salvon Ahmed, FB Chandler Cox, G Solomon Kindley, DT Benito Jones.

Jets: T George Fant, G Alex Lewis, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Ross Travis, QB James Morgan.

LAS VEGAS-ATLANTA

Raiders: QB Marcus Mariota, RB Jalen Richard, OL John Simpson, DT Daniel Ross, DE Clelin Ferrell.

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, RB Todd Gurley, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Tyler Hall, OT John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat.

ARIZONA-NEW ENGLAND

Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, RB Eno Benjamin, S Jalen Thompson, OL Joshua Miles, OL Justin Murray.

Patriots: QB Brian Hoyer, RB J.J. Taylor, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Byron Cowart, WR Isaiah Ford.

CLEVELAND-JACKSONVILLE

Browns: S Sheldrick Redwine, CB Denzel Ward, RB Dontrell Hilliard, C Nick Harris.

Jaguars: CB Sidney Jones, WR D.J. Chark, WR Chris Conley, QB Gardner Minshew, RB Dare Ogunbowale, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert.

TENNESSEE-INDIANAPOLIS

Titans: CB Adoree’ Jackson, WR Adam Humphries, LS Matt Orzech, TE MyCole Pruitt, DE Larrell Murchison.

Colts: DE Ben Banogu, QB Jacob Eason, C Ryan Kelly, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Isaiah Rodgers, TE Noah Togiai.

LA CHARGERS-BUFFALO

Chargers: RB Kalen Ballage, CB Casey Hayward, OL Tyree St. Louis, OL Storm Norton, DT Cortez Broughton, QB Easton Stick.

Bills: TE Tyler Kroft, DE Trent Murphy, RB T.J. Yeldon, QB Jake Fromm.

CAROLINA-MINNESOTA

Panthers: QB Will Grier, RB Christian McCaffrey, CB Donte Jackson, S Sam Franklin, G Dennis Daley, T Greg Little.

Vikings: WR/KR/PR K.J. Osborn, S Curtis Riley, CB Dylan Mabin, LS Austin Cutting, DE Jordan Brailford, G Ezra Cleveland, TE Irv Smith Jr.

NY GIANTS-CINCINNATI

Giants: K Ryan Santoso, LB T.J. Brunson, DB Montre Hartage, OL Kyle Murphy, DE R.J. McIntosh, LB Trent Harris.

Bengals: T Fred Johnson, WR Mike Thomas, G B.J. Finney, G Keaton Sutherland, K Austin Seibert.

