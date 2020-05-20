Stephen F. Austin forced to vacate nearly 300 wins across, including 2016 NCAA tournament win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin will vacate several hundred wins and conference championships across multiple sports as punishment for missing academic requirements from 2013-2019.

According to a statement from the university, any win that had an illegal player participating during that time frame would be officially vacated from the record books. This includes:

117 men’s basketball wins (including the 2016 NCAA tournament win over West Virginia)

112 baseball victories

31 softball wins

29 football wins

Three men’s basketball conference championships

The banners for the conference championships will be removed from the gymnasium.

Athletic Director Ryan Ivey wrote that a member of the athletic department discovered this spring that the process that certified student-athletes were being ruled as academically eligible was not meeting all NCAA requirements.

The primary issue was that former department personnel responsible for the certification process were incorrectly counting all semester credit hours to determine academic eligibility instead of counting only degree-applicable credits, as prescribed by NCAA rules. Ryan Ivey

As a result 82 student-athletes were improperly certified over the six-year period. Ivey said that the personnel responsible are longer employed by the athletics department.

The NCAA ruled the infractions as a Level I violation and SFA also acknowledged that “it failed to exercise institution control when it did not detect or remedy the errors in a timely manner.”

It was announced on Tuesday that the football, basketball, and baseball teams would have to serve a one-year postseason ban. Basketball will serve theirs for the 2021-2022 season while football will take effect for the 2020 campaign and baseball in 2021.

The following sanctions were also issued and agreed upon by SFA: