Soler, Riley back Anderson with HRs, Braves romp over Giants

Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario swings for a single off San Francisco Giants’ Anthony DeSciafani in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0 on Sunday.

Soler opened the fourth inning with his 20th homer, a drive into the seats in left. Freddie Freeman followed with an infield single and Riley then launched his 28th homer into the seats in left-center.

Eddie Rosario added two-run triple in the sixthfor the NL East leaders, and Ozzie Albies connected for his 23rd homer in the eighth.

The Giants, with the best record in the major leagues, had won 15 of 19. They maintained their 2½-game lead over Los Angeles in the NL West after the Dodgers lost 5-0 to Colorado.

“I have a lot of belief in this club and every time we go on the field I think we’re going to win that day’s baseball game, but right now I’m not pleased with the way we played this one,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said.

Atlanta had lost three of four following a nine-game winning streak. The Braves have a 4½-game lead in the division over Philadelphia.

Next up for Atlanta is a seven-game trip against the defending World Series champion Dodgers and Colorado, which began the day with the second-best home record in the majors.

“It’s not going to get any easier next week, that’s for sure,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

Anderson (6-5) made his first start since July 11 after missing 39 games with right shoulder inflammation. He pitched out of jams in the first with two runners on and in the third with a runner on third.

DeSclafani (11-6) came off the injured list, too, after right ankle pain had sidelined him since Aug. 18. He retired his first six batters before Rosario singled to begin the third. DeSclafani stranded him at second with a strikeout of Albies.

DeSclafani left when a trainer came out to see him after Dansby Swanson reached on an infield single with no outs in the fourth. He gave up three runs and six hits.

Kapler said it was a strategic decision to take him out. DeSclafani said he could have kept pitching.

Anderson permitted four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

“By the time I made that first rehab start, I was feeling pretty good,” Anderson said. “You just stay with the process and you feel you could be ready sooner, but you’ve got to build up pitches to get to where I needed to be to pitch today. Give Snit and the team 90-plus pitches.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B-OF Kris Bryant was available to pinch-hit after leaving Friday’s game with right side tightness. Kapler hopes he can return to the lineup Monday after an MRI came back negative.

ADDING UP

Albies doubled and homered for his 62nd and 63rd extra-base hits, most in the NL. The Braves improved to 18-6 with Albies batting leadoff.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants reinstated first baseman Brandon Belt from the bereavement list. He went 1 for 3 with a walk. Infielder Thairo Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento and right-hander Tyler Chatwood was designated for assignment to make room for DeSclafani and Belt on the roster.

The Braves optioned right-hander Edgar Santana to make room for Anderson.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.73 ERA) will face Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.30 ERA) in the opener of a four-game series Monday night.

Braves: LHP Drew Smyly (9-3, 4.54 ERA) pitches for the Braves on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Los Angeles. The Dodgers have yet to announce a starter.

