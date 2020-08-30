Sheldon Creed wins $100,000 bonus with victory at Gateway

Sheldon Creed celebrates after winning a NASCAR Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Madison, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Sheldon Creed beat Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway to win his third Truck Series race of the season and a $100,000 bonus.

Creed’s victory pushed his bonus earnings to $150,000 this year in the Triple Truck Challenge. He won two of three races in the challenge.

Brett Moffitt finished second and was followed by Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Stewart Friesen.

“We’ve had speed at all these tracks. You just have to have a little luck,” Creed said. “After getting our first win, we’ve gotten confidence.”

At the track outside of St. Louis, Creed battled with Todd Gilliland, who led a race-high 76 of the 160 laps. But the two came together battling for the lead on Lap 121 and the contact forced Gilliland into the outside wall.

Mayer took over the top spot as Creed slipped to second. Creed then passed Mayer on the late restart.

Moffitt tried to get around teammate Creed in the final restart but couldn’t get his truck in position for the pass.

“Fortunately we were able to get some track position on that last restart and were able to push our teammate to the lead,” Moffitt said.

The truck series next races Sunday at Darlington Raceway. There are two races left in the regular season.