Sharks GM Doug Wilson takes medical leave

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will take a temporary leave to deal with an undisclosed medical issue.

The Sharks said Friday that assistant general manager Joe Will will take over the team’s day-to-day operations during Wilson’s absence.

The 64-year-old Wilson has been the general manager for the Sharks since 2003. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his 16-year playing career earlier this month.

Will is in his 11th season as the Sharks’ assistant general manager.

