Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open with an Achilles injury
National Sports
Posted:
Sep 30, 2020 / 04:43 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2020 / 04:43 AM MDT
PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open with an Achilles injury.