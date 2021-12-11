Reggie Jackson hits winning jumper, Clippers beat Magic

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) is defended by Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris, second from right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Jackson — who had nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter — hit a 20-footer following a timeout after Orlando tied it at 104 on Cole Anthony’s 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds left.

The Clippers held on for their third straight victory when Terrence Ross missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Luke Kennard had a season-high 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Los Angeles. Terance Mann added 16 points.

The Clippers were missing Paul George for the second straight game due to a right elbow contusion.

Anthony led the Magic with 23 points, including five 3-pointers and Ross came off the bench to add 22 points. Orlando has dropped four straight and 14 of its last 16.

Magic: Franz Wagner had 20 points, which is his fourth game this season with at least 20. … Orlando jumped out to a 22-13 lead with four minutes remaining in the first quarter by making five of its first six from beyond the arc. … Gary Harris had 14 points and Mo Bamba added 11. … Wendell Carter Jr., who had 14 rebounds, reached 1,000 career defensive rebounds.

Clippers: LA had a 49-44 lead at halftime after it held the Magic to 4 of 18 from the floor and 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. … Rookie Brandon Boston Jr., who scored 25 points in Wednesday’s win over Boston, missed his first six shots and scored seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. … Ivica Zubac had 10 points. … Los Angeles has won 17 of its last 20 meetings with Orlando going back to 2011-12.

Magic: Conclude five-game trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Clippers: Host Phoenix on Monday.

