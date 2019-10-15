Palestinians, Saudis play to draw in historic match

AL-RAM, West Bank (AP) — A historic soccer match between the Palestinian and Saudi national teams has ended in a 0-0 draw.

Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier marked the first time the Saudi side has played in the West Bank.

Previously, the teams have played in third countries, with the Saudis wary of being seen as legitimizing Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. Teams must pass through an Israeli crossing in order to enter the territory from neighboring Jordan.

The Palestinians have welcomed the Saudi visit as a show of solidarity. But some critics say the visit reflected the quiet, warming relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.