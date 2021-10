Mahomes, Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and engineered three second-half touchdown drives to compensate for a pair of interceptions, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-13 comeback victory at Washington on Sunday that got them back to .500.

After throwing two picks before halftime, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. He put the game out of reach with a 24-yarder to Demarcus Robinson with 3:14 left in the fourth period. In between, new starting running back Darrel Williams rushed for his second TD of the game to help Kansas City (3-3) avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss.

The defense also finally played its part, holding an opponent under 29 points for the first time this season, forcing a fumble and picking off Taylor Heinicke to seal the win. Washington (2-4) finished with 276 yards and its lowest points total of the season.

The Chiefs flirted with disaster for much of the first half, turning the ball over three times: a ball that bounced off Hill’s hands, a fumble by receiver Mecole Hardman, and an inexplicable heave by Mahomes. Kansas City now has committed an NFL-worst 14 turnovers this season.

Unlike losses to the Ravens, Chargers and Bills, the offense made up for the giveaways. The Chiefs had touchdown drives of 95, 68, 45 and 96 yards.

Mahomes finished 32 of 47, and rushed for 31 yards along the way.

RIVERA HOT MIC

Washington coach Ron Rivera was caught on a hot microphone complaining to officials in the waning minutes of the game. Rivera could be heard making a mention of the offensive line and using an expletive to say he didn’t care.

PENALTY TROUBLE

Washington’s defense that forced three turnovers in the first half gifted Kansas City points because of bad penalties later on.

Pass rusher Montez Sweat was flagged offside with the Chiefs in the red zone to negate a third-down stop on the drive that ended with the Mahomes to Hill TD. Linebacker Khaleke Hudson took a holding penalty in the end zone to set up Williams’ second score.

TAYLOR’S NUMBER RETIRED

Washington retired late safety Sean Taylor’s No. 21 at halftime after the team was criticized by alumni and fans for not announcing the tribute until Thursday. Members of Taylor’s family took part in a pregame ceremony naming a road leading to the stadium after him and surrounded a framed burgundy jersey on the field when his number was retired.

Team president Jason Wright issued a public apology for bungling the situation and not providing enough notice to those interested in attending the tribute to Taylor, a beloved figure in franchise history who was murdered in 2007 at his Florida home during a botched burglary attempt.

Fans, many in Taylor jerseys holding “21” towels, chanted his name as the festivities were coming to an end.

INJURIES

Chiefs: TE Jody Fortson was carted off in the third quarter with an Achilles tendon injury. … LB Anthony Hitchens injured his right elbow on a hit in the second period that was flagged for unnecessary roughness. … LG Joe Thuney played a second consecutive game with a broken right hand.

Washington: RB Antonio Gibson left after aggravating a shin injury that he has been playing with, but returned after a brief absence. … WR Curtis Samuel (groin), WR Cam Sims (hamstring), RG Brandon Scherff (knee) and RT Sam Cosmi (ankle) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: visit the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

Washington: visit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL