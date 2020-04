DETROIT (WLNS) – The Detroit Lions pick Cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 3rd overall pick.

Your skills on the field are only a small part of who you are as a person. You have overcome so much & we could not be prouder to have witnessed Jefe in the scarlet and gray ‼️



Can’t wait to watch your life change forever @jeffokudah.#GoBucks #DevelopedHere #NFLDraft #BIA pic.twitter.com/3ehD1MYckZ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 23, 2020

The first overall pick went to the Cincinnati Bengals who chose Quarterback Joe Burrow from LSU.

The next pick scheduled for the Lions is the 35th overall pick in round 2.