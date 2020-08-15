Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Williams picked as top coach

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland’s Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World, after averaging a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games.

Phoenix’s Monty Williams, who led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble, was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule.

Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Indiana’s T.J. Warren, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Houston’s James Harden.

Booker was second in the Bubble MVP race, with Warren third.

Second-team selections were Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. and Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis.

