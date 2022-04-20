A look at what’s happening around the majors on Thursday:

MIGGY’S MILESTONE

Tigers star Miguel Cabrera needs one more hit for 3,000 in his career, and will try to reach the mark at Comerica Park.

Cabrera added three more hits to his total Wednesday night in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. With fans standing and cheering while hoping to see history, he struck out in his final at-bat.

Cabrera is on deck to become the 33rd major leaguer with 3,000 hits, and the first player from Venezuela to achieve the feat.

The 39-year-old Cabrera gets his next chance when Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery faces Detroit in an afternoon matchup.

START HIM UP

Hard-throwing Jordan Hicks is set to make his first big league start after 114 relief appearances for the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old Hicks has been missed considerable time since making his major league debut in 2018. He’s had Tommy John surgery, opted out during the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season and had more elbow trouble.

Hicks initially will have limited innings and pitches as he adapts to his new role, beginning with this start at Miami.

“There’s serious upside to what we think would be a legit starter. It’s a matter of gaining the length out of him. Just thinking about, from starting the season, and keeping him healthy for 162, having him scheduled throughout that entire season is going to be the best thing health wise for him,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said.

“Can you build him out of the ’pen and do it? Yeah, but it’s much easier mentally when he knows he’s throwing,” he said.

ALTUVE OUT

The Astros will be minus Jose Altuve for a stretch after the All-Star second baseman strained his left hamstring.

The 2017 AL MVP was injured legging out an infield single in the eighth inning Monday night and is now on the 10-day injured list.

“It’s a 10-day and we’ll reevaluate from there,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He was disappointed. He apologized, which you don’t have to. But that’s kind of guy he is.”

Baker said the Astros would split time at second base between Aledmys Díaz and Niko Goodrum while Altuve is out.

Houston made the roster move with Altuve on Wednesday and backdated it by a day. Hours later, the Astros were held to one hit by Shohei Ohtani and a pair of Angels relievers, striking out 15 times in a 6-0 loss.

INSIDE THE PARK

San Francisco right-hander Anthony DeSclafani hopes to keep up his team’s streak of keeping the ball from clearing the wall.

The Giants haven’t allowed a homer since the fifth inning of a game April 11, a span of 8 1/2 games and 307 batters.

DeSclafani faces the Mets at Citi Field in the wrapup of a four-game series. New York righty Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 0.84) is off to a sharp start after injuries spoiled his 2021 season.

Mets manager Buck Showalter is expected to rejoin the team after missing a game because of an undisclosed medical procedure.

