Juventus fires manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League loss

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 39 points, including seven straight to put Indiana ahead in the final two minutes, and the Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Saturday.

LeBron James had 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists after sitting out the first game since the Lakers clinched the top seed in the Western Conference. James was officially listed as out with a sore right groin in a 113-97 loss to Houston.