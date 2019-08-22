Holt, Red Sox top Royals 5-4 in 10th to cap suspended game

Boston Red Sox’s Brock Holt celebrates his game-winning RBI single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals that was suspended by rain with the scored tied on Aug. 8, and continued at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Brock Holt helped the Red Sox make quick work of the Kansas City Royals in a victory that was two weeks in the making.

Holt hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning as Boston beat Kansas City 5-4 on Thursday to complete the weather-suspended game that began Aug. 7.

“We wanted to end it as quick as possible,” said Holt, who hopped on a flight to San Diego with his teammates after the game. “It was probably the best outcome we could have had today.”

The original contest was halted after a 1 hour, 49 minute-rain delay early on Aug. 8 with the score tied 4-4 and nobody out in the top of the 10th inning. Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria was facing a 2-1 count against Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor.

Play resumed 14 days, 14 hours and 18 minutes later when Taylor (1-1) lobbed a ball to Nick Dini, who pinch hit for Viloria and lined out to first base.

“It’s weird, especially when I was anticipating facing a lefty (Viloria) and then they bring in a righty (Dini),” Taylor said.

Taylor struck out Ryan O’Hearn and pinch hitter Bubba Starling grounded out to end the Royals’ inning. Starling took the spot of nine-hole hitter Billy Hamilton, who went 2 for 4 with a strikeout on Aug. 7 but was designated for assignment on Aug. 16.

Christian Vázquez doubled to center field after Andrew Benintendi struck out looking to lead off Boston’s 10th. Richard Lovelady (0-3) intentionally walked pinch hitter Sam Travis before Holt singled on a line drive to left field to score Chris Owings, who was pinch running for Vázquez.

The official time of game was 3:48, with only 12 minutes being played Thursday.

“The way things have been going, (I thought) we might play 16 innings,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, whose team lost 14 of 22 coming in. “But I’m glad Christian put a good swing and then Brock put a good swing.”

Viloria’s two-run single in the third inning on Aug. 7 gave Kansas City a 2-0 lead. J.D. Martinez tied it with a two-run homer in the fourth and Xander Bogaerts’ two-run double made it 4-2 in the fifth.

Whit Merrifield singled in a run in the sixth and Nicky Lopez doubled in the seventh to knot the score at 4. Play was eventually stopped at 10:47 p.m. and the game was suspended at 12:36 a.m.

With Kansas City nearly 30 games out of a playoff spot, manager Ned Yost suggested after the suspension that the teams wait until the end of the season to see if completing the game was necessary. “That’s the smart thing to do,” Yost said on Aug. 8.

Before Thursday, Boston’s most recent suspended game was April 16, 2010, at home against Tampa Bay and resumed the following day. Kansas City’s last suspended game, an Aug. 31, 2014, home contest versus Cleveland, was completed that Sept. 22.

Both teams forfeited an off day to finish the game. The Royals flew in from Baltimore on Wednesday night ahead of a weekend series in Cleveland. The Red Sox already were home after losing on back-to-back days to Philadelphia.

Fans under 18 were allowed into Fenway Park for free and a $5 admission fee for adults was to be donated to the Jimmy Fund. Early arrivers were allowed to walk around the warning track on the field and concessions were sold at a discounted price.

The 18th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon took place Tuesday and Wednesday and featured the stories of cancer patients, doctors and researchers during both broadcasts. A two-day total of $3,471,104 was raised to support nearby Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Royals: RHP Jake Newberry was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation before the game. RHP Kyle Zimmer was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. . RHP Jesse Hahn (UCL sprain in right elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Royals on Wednesday.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (left wrist cyst) threw another bullpen session after the game. Cora said the team would decide on a course of action afterward.

Royals: RHP Jakob Junis (8-11, 4.78 ERA) seeks his ninth straight start of at least six innings when Kansas City opens a three-game series Friday in Cleveland.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (14-5, 4.10) makes his first career start against the Padres as Boston begins a three-game set Friday.

