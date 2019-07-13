Grichuk’s glove, bat help Blue Jays hold off Yanks 2-1

Toronto Blue Jays’ Randal Grichuk follows through on a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto center fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch with the bases loaded and hit a two-run single as the Blue Jays held off the New York Yankees 2-1 Saturday.

The AL East-leading Yankees, who have not been shut out in more than a year, scored with two outs in the ninth inning on Aaron Judge’s fourth hit of the game, a single off third baseman Brandon Drury’s glove.

With runners at the corners, Luke Voit looked at strike three from Daniel Hudson to end it. Hudson posted his second save while Voit went 0 for 3 with two walks after being activated from the injured list.

Joe Biagini (3-1) got one out, allowing a hit and walk, and picked up the win. Toronto starter Clayton Richard left after two innings with left lat tightness, and five relievers followed.

Grichuk’s bloop single came in the sixth after the Blue Jays put two on against starter J.A. Happ (7-5). Adam Ottavino relieved and struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and a double steal set up Grichuk’s hit.

Biagini relieved with two outs in the fifth, and a single by Judge and a walk to Voit loaded the bases. Gary Sanchez hit a liner up the middle and Grichuk rushed in to make a diving catch.

The Blue Jays got eight hits, and Grichuk was the only Toronto player with two.

Happ, plagued by the home run in his first full season with Yankees, didn’t allow a ball to leave the park for the second straight start.

The Yankees have now scored in 172 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in the majors since 1900. They were last shut out on June 30, 2018, in a game in which Boston’s Chris Sale pitched one-hit ball for seven innings.

The modern record is 308 in 1931-33 by the Yankees of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Danny Jansen was given a day off after getting hit with a backswing in the seventh inning Friday. Manager Charlie Montoyo indicated that the rookie catcher was fine, although he felt the manner in which Jansen was hit was “scary.”

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (right shoulder rotator cuff inflammation) was scheduled to meet with doctors to develop timeline to begin throwing. Manager Aaron Boone noted that he felt Severino was “close.” … OF Cameron Maybin (left calf strain) ran outdoors for the first time since going on the injured list and took batting practice.

UP NEXT

RHP Marcus Stroman (5-9, 3.18 ERA) takes to the mound for Toronto in the series finale. Sidelined with a left pectoral cramp since June 29, Stroman, who avoided a trip to the injured list, threw a bullpen Friday and was cleared to return to the rotation. There has been speculation the Yankees might be interested in trading for him. Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.86) starts for New York.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports