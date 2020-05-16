1  of  2
Breaking News
Doña Ana County caps week with 16 additional virus cases 5 new deaths reported as deadliest COVID-19 week in Juárez comes to a close

German Bundesliga soccer resumes after two-month break

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

German Bundesliga soccer resumes after two-month break

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story