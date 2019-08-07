Defending champ Rafael Nadal wins Rogers Cup opener

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Daniel Evans of Great Britain during second round of play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament Wednesday August 7, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal opened his Rogers Cup title defense Wednesday, beating England’s Daniel Evans 7-6 (6), 6-4 in a second-round match delayed by rain three times.

After rain delays of six and 30 minutes, Nadal fought off two set points in the first-set tiebreaker. Play was stopped for 1 hour, 56 minutes with Nadal leading 2-0 in the second set.

“All the matches are difficult here,” Nadal said. “It was a tough first set. Then in the second, I was able to take advantage at the beginning, but then he broke me back.”

The 33-year-old Spanish star, a four-time Rogers Cup champion, will face Argentina’s Guido Pella in the third round. Pella beat Moldova’s Radu Albot 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (2).

Second-seeded Dominic Thiem beat Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Thiem was coming off a victory on clay at the Generali Open in his native Austria.

France’s Richard Gasquet beat fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4); 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain edged Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-2, 7-5; Cristian Garin of Chile knocked 12th-seeded American John Isner 6-3, 6-4; and 14th-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia topped Australia’s John Millman 6-3, 6-4.