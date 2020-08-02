Braves beat Mets 4-0 for 5th win in row; Cespedes opts out

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row, beating the Mets 4-0 Sunday and blanking a New York lineup that found out late that slugger Yoenis Céspedes had opted out of playing any more this season.

The Mets released a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings that Céspedes wasn’t at the ballpark and the team hadn’t been able to contact him.

After the game, Van Wagenen said: “He’s decided to opt out of the remainder of the season for COVID-related reasons.”

Céspedes went 0 for 4 during a 7-1 loss Saturday night in Atlanta. He was 5 for 31 (.161) with 15 strikeouts this year as the Mets’ designated hitter. A two-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Céspedes returned to the lineup this season for the first time since July 20, 2018, after a series of injuries.

The Braves sent New York to its fifth straight loss. Atlanta has won five in a row against the Mets overall.

Wright worked around five hits and four walks in 3 1-3 innings. Relievers Tyler Matzek (1-0), A.J. Minter, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Ronald Acuna Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk in the third from David Peterson (1-1). Freddie Freeman added an RBI grounder.

Johan Camargo hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Peterson went six innings, striking out eight.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mets traded for speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton, sending right-handed pitcher Jordan Humphreys to the Giants. Hamilton has not played this season, although he was in San Francisco’s 60-player pool. He was briefly with the Braves last season. . . . New York also traded right-handed pitcher Taylor Bashor to the Pirates for cash considerations.

ALBIES OUT

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was out of the lineup for the second time in three days, again because of a stiff right wrist. Adeiny Hechavarria started in his place and went hitless.

UP NEXT

Mets: Two-time defending NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom (0-0, 1.64 ERA) will finish the series. He started the season opener against Atlanta in a 1-0 New York win.

Braves: Mike Soroka (0-0, 1.64) will search for his first win. He pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the season opener against the Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports