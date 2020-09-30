BOY OR GIRL? Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) Is it a boy or is it a girl? NFL star and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews have announced they are having a child.

The former UT Tyler soccer star took to Twitter to announce the news.

Just taking a small detour to the wedding😬❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3nRaeOusS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

It was just a few weeks ago that we found out the couple was engaged.