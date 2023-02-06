SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 42 points with a season-high 12 3-pointers, Jordan Poole added 21 points and 12 assists starting in Stephen Curry’s place, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-114 on Monday night.

Thompson sat down for the night to a roaring ovation with 4:41 left to finish 15 for 22 from the floor and 12 of 16 on 3s. Thompson now has eight games with 10 or more 3-pointers, second in NBA history behind Curry’s 22.

Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points in Golden State’s first game since reigning NBA Finals MVP Curry injured his left leg during Saturday’s win against Dallas — and the Warriors went 26 of 50 from deep without the league’s career 3-point leader.

They also didn’t let down late as has been a concern and frustration recently for coach Steve Kerr.

Thompson had 27 points at halftime, going 10 of 14 from the floor and 7 for 9 on 3-pointers as the Warriors led 60-53. Poole dished out five assists in the opening quarter, then helped Golden State start the third on a 19-7 burst to pull away.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points, Aaron Wiggins added 19 and Tre Mann had 18 off the bench for the Thunder. Josh Giddey contributed 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Oklahoma City struggled in the opener of a road back-to-back coming off a franchise-record 153 points in Saturday’s home win over Houston.

TIP-INS

Thunder: G Lu Dort sat out again after he missed Saturday’s game with a strained right hamstring. … The Thunder were outrebounded 45-36. … Oklahoma City dropped to 9-17 on the road, 3-10 vs. the West.

Warriors: Poole had his first double-double of the season and third of his career. … Golden State is 7-5 without Curry, who was previously sidelined Dec. 16-Jan. 7 with a shoulder injury. “We’ve already been through a stretch without Steph and handled it pretty well, so we’re confident we can do that again,” Kerr said.

ROLLINS SURGERY

Warriors rookie guard Ryan Rollins is set to have surgery Wednesday for a broken pinkie toe in his right foot and he will likely miss the rest of the season.

Golden State acquired the draft rights to Rollins from the Hawks, who selected him 44th overall in the second round.

He played in 12 games for the Warriors and 19 for the G League Santa Cruz team, where he averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 25.6 minutes.

SENSORY ROOM

The Warriors and Marvel actor Simu Liu unveiled the “Simu Liu Sensory Room” for guests who might need a quiet space when feeling overwhelmed or overstimulated.

“It’s incredible,” Liu said. “Pretty neat. It’s simple. It’s perfect.”

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night with LeBron James 36 points from breaking the NBA career scoring record.

Warriors: At Portland on Wednesday night then host the Lakers on Saturday night.

