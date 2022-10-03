HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola has not allowed a baserunner through six innings against the Houston Astros.

Nola has struck out eight. He struck out the side in the fourth inning, fanning Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez.

He has thrown 72 pitches, with 53 strikes.

The Phillies sent Nola to the mound on Monday night needing only a win or a loss by Milwaukee to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011.

Philadelphia led 1-0 through six on a leadoff homer by Kyle Schwarber, his NL-leading 45th of the season.

