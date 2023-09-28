BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have reached a deal with the state of Maryland that keeps the team at Camden Yards for at least 30 years, according to an announcement after the third inning of Thursday night’s game against Boston.

Between innings, a message appeared on the scoreboard telling the crowd about the agreement between the Orioles, the state, Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Democratic governor and Orioles chairman John Angelos were shown on the video board.

The team’s lease was to expire at the end of the year, so this was a welcome announcement for fans — and the start of a night of celebrations at Camden Yards. The Orioles clinched the AL East title by beating the Red Sox 2-0, their 100th win of the season.

“The Baltimore Orioles are an institution and an irreplaceable member of the collective family that makes up Charm City,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “I am extremely pleased that under this agreement, they will continue to call Oriole Park at Camden Yards — the ballpark that forever changed baseball — home for another generation.”

Although Angelos insisted the team wasn’t moving, the looming lease deadline was a source of angst during what has otherwise been a delightful season for Baltimore fans. The Orioles have the best record in the American League and have already clinched a spot in the postseason.

“I want to thank John Angelos and the entire Orioles organization for continuing to be a team not only in Baltimore, but of Baltimore,” said Scott, a Democrat. “I also want to thank Governor Moore, Maryland Stadium Authority Chair Craig Thompson, and the entire team at the state for their great work ensuring our Orioles remain in Baltimore. I look forward to working with them and all of our partners as we embark on the next steps to modernize Oriole Park and the surrounding area into the best version of itself.”

Republican Larry Hogan, Maryland’s previous governor, signed a bill last year increasing bond authorization for neighboring M&T Bank Stadium, home to the Baltimore Ravens, and Camden Yards. The measure allowed borrowing of up to $600 million for each stadium.

In July, state Treasurer Dereck Davis complained there was “too much foot-dragging” between the stadium authority and the Orioles, urging them to “get this damn thing done.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb