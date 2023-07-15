Kobe Brown thought he deserved to go higher in the NBA draft, and he’s beginning to show why.

Brown, the final pick in the first round at No. 30 overall, is proving he has a chance to make an impact as a rookie for the Los Angeles Clippers after putting together one of the more complete game lines in Las Vegas. He scored 35 points on seven 3-pointers Friday night to go along with eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a 102-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Through four games, the Missouri product named after former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, is averaging 17.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks and seemingly is making his mark as a rotational player for the Clippers. The Clippers close out the summer on Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It feels great,” the 6-foot-8 small forward said following his 35-point performance. “I’m blessed to be in this position.”

When told after the game that he had seven 3s, Brown seemed surprised and joked, “That’s more than I had at Mizzou.”

Brown averaged 15.8 points per game as a senior for the Tigers.

With some of the top draft picks now resting or sidelined with injuries at Summer League, it has given other, lower drafted players a chance to shine.

Denver forward Hunter Tyson, the lowest of the three drafted rookies on the Nuggets’ roster at No. 37 overall, is one of those taking advantage.

The Clemson product had an enormous game on Friday night, knocking down seven 3-pointers and scoring 31 points on a blistering 11-of-13 shooting performance to lead the defending NBA champion Nuggets to a 112-81 rout of the Miami Heat.

Tyson entered the weekend seventh in Summer League scoring at 21.8 points per game through four contests while shooting 58.3% from the field, including an impressive 51.7% from beyond the 3-point arc.

In Summer League playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Brooklyn Nets in one semifinal Sunday, while the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets meet in the other. The winners will play Monday night in the championship game.

HORNETS 109, TIMBERWOLVES 102

Amari Bailey scored 17 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures and Kobi Simmons added 13 points and eight assists in a consolation game.

Nathan Mensah shot 6 of 7 from the field and finished with 14 points and Justin Robinson scored 13 for the Hornets (1-4). Trevon Scott added 10 points and seven rebounds, and James Nnaji also scored 10 points with five blocks.

Javonte Cooke led Minnesota (1-4) with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 15 points, Josh Minott and Leonard Miller each added 13 and D.J. Carton had 10 points and seven assists.

RAPTORS 108, WARRIORS 101

Joe Wieskamp scored 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Gradey Dick added 21 points for Toronto in a consolation game against Golden State.

Markquis Nowell finished with 17 points and 12 assists for the Raptors (1-4). DJ Hogg scored 12 points.

Lester Quinones made four 3-pointers and hit 12 of 13 from the free throw line to finish with 32 points for Golden State (0-5). Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Brandin Podziemski added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

KINGS 92, BUCKS 84

Jalen Slawson had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Souley Boom added 15 points to help Sacramento past Milwaukee in a consolation game.

Mike Daum added 14 points for the Kings (3-2), Alex O’Connell scored 12 and Aleem Ford 11.

Chris Livingston led the Bucks with 22 points and Craig Randall, who made just 6 of 22 from the field and 3 of 17 from 3-point range, added 20 points and eight assists.

BULLS 90, WIZARDS 85

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks to lead Chicago over Washington in a consolation game.

Dalen Terry was 7 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points for the Bulls (3-2). Adama Sanogo scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Yago Dos Santos added 13 points, including four 3s.

Jules Bernard led the Wizards (2-3) with 17 points. Tristan Vukcevic scored 15, Donovan Williams added 14 and DJ Stewart 13.

CELTICS 94, MAGIC 77

Vincent Bodon scored 13 points, Jordan Walsh and Reginald Kissoonlal added 12 apiece and Boston beat Orlando in a consolation game.

Kamar Baldwin had 10 points and six assists for the Celtics (2-3). Justin Bean also scored 10 points.

Robert Baker led Orlando (0-5) with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Elijah Hughes added 13 points. Quinndary Witherspoon and Amauri Hardy scored 10 points apiece.

NUGGETS 89, KNICKS 86

Julian Strawther hit five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, Hunter Tyson scored 17 points and Denver beat New York in a consolation game.

Ismael Kamagate made 6 of 8 from the field and had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets (2-3). Jalen Pickett added 11 points and six assists.

QJ Peterson led New York with 25 points, but missed a potential tying runner from 3-point range at the buzzer that rimmed out. Michael Foster Jr. had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Trevor Keels added 15 points and Justyn Hamilton 11.

SUNS 102, GRIZZLIES 79

Toumani Camara had 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, and Eugene German scored 18 points to help Phoenix beat Memphis in a consolation game.

Hunter Hale shot 6 of 9 from the field, including four 3-pointers, and finished with 15 points for Phoenix (2-3). Jordan Usher added 13 points and five assists.

Tarik Biberovic and Aminu Mohammed led Memphis (2-3) with 13 points apiece. Timmy Allen scored 12 points.

___

