MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Miami’s preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Davis was at the Dolphins’ facility and will be further evaluated.

“He’s doing better than last night in terms of strength,” McDaniel said Sunday. “There were certain things that we were worried about that were avoided. But we’ll continue monitoring him extensively as he’s in the protocol. I know that there are certainly a lot of guys that are very, very, very happy and relieved to see him.”

Davis was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit from Jacksonville’s Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The Dolphins later updated that Davis, who is from Hollywood, Florida, was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities.

After Davis was carted off, McDaniel and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson spoke on the field and agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.

“The emotional roller coaster was real just because there was a lot of guys in the game, including himself, that people, really his teammates, were pumped for — to be in the game and get opportunities to make plays,” McDaniel said after the game. “And there’s not really a playbook for things of that nature. You could see in the collective faces of both teams their mind wasn’t on playing football at all. So (I) thought it was inappropriate to play football.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl